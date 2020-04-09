London SE1 community website

NHS staff and key workers offered free use of electric bikes

Thursday 9 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Dockless electric cycle hire firm Freebike - whose central London coverage area includes both Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital - is offering its service for free to key workers.

NHS staff and key workers offered free use of electric bikes

There were plenty of Freebike cycles outside St Thomas' Hospital in Lambeth Palace Road on Wednesday.

Key workers can email [email protected] for access to the scheme.

Freebike's coverage area south of the river stretches from Lambeth Bridge in the west to Rotherhithe in the east.

Freebike says that it is a small start-up company without access to "Silicon Valley billions" so it is running a crowdfunding campaign so that it can maintain and expand the free service during the crisis.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour