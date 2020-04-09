NHS staff and key workers offered free use of electric bikes

Dockless electric cycle hire firm Freebike - whose central London coverage area includes both Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital - is offering its service for free to key workers.

There were plenty of Freebike cycles outside St Thomas' Hospital in Lambeth Palace Road on Wednesday.

Key workers can email [email protected] for access to the scheme.

Freebike's coverage area south of the river stretches from Lambeth Bridge in the west to Rotherhithe in the east.

Freebike says that it is a small start-up company without access to "Silicon Valley billions" so it is running a crowdfunding campaign so that it can maintain and expand the free service during the crisis.