Vulnerable Southwark residents to get Easter egg from local firm

Vulnerable Southwark residents will receive an Easter treat with their food parcels this week, thanks to a tie-up between the council and fairtrade chocolate firm based near Tower Bridge.

The council is delivering food to hundreds of vulnerable people and those in greatest need who are self-isolating or living in sheltered accommodation across the borough.

#And this week they will receive an extra little treat. Alongside the essentials, the food parcels this week will have a fairtrade chocolate egg included.

The council says that it hasalready delivered 152 food boxes directly to residents and passed a further 50 to other organisations to support their deliveries. From this week the council has the capacity to make 250 deliveries per day.

The council is working with organisations across the voluntary and charity sector on this, including the foodbanks, Community Southwark, Pembroke

House, Age UK, tenants' and residents' associations and others.

Weekly deliveries will continue for as long as they are needed, alongside the Government's deliveries to those who need to be shielded.

Cllr Peter John, leader of Southwark Council, said: "As well as the extraordinary effort that all council frontline services, and the voluntary and charity sector, are making to vulnerable residents with essentials and vital support, it's really important to recognise that we can still do little things which can make people smile, brighten their day or uplift them in such difficult times.

"We hope this will give residents some cheer while they are missing their families and friends at this time of year."

The Easter eggs were supplied to the council at below cost price by Divine Chocolate who are based in Gainsford Street near Shad Thames.

Southwark Council is a Fairtrade borough and supports Divine, which is owned by developing world farmers, and gets a fair price and working conditions for workers throughout the supply chain.