London SE1 community website

Vulnerable Southwark residents to get Easter egg from local firm

Thursday 9 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Vulnerable Southwark residents will receive an Easter treat with their food parcels this week, thanks to a tie-up between the council and fairtrade chocolate firm based near Tower Bridge.

The council is delivering food to hundreds of vulnerable people and those in greatest need who are self-isolating or living in sheltered accommodation across the borough.

#And this week they will receive an extra little treat. Alongside the essentials, the food parcels this week will have a fairtrade chocolate egg included.

The council says that it hasalready delivered 152 food boxes directly to residents and passed a further 50 to other organisations to support their deliveries. From this week the council has the capacity to make 250 deliveries per day.

The council is working with organisations across the voluntary and charity sector on this, including the foodbanks, Community Southwark, Pembroke
House, Age UK, tenants' and residents' associations and others.

Weekly deliveries will continue for as long as they are needed, alongside the Government's deliveries to those who need to be shielded.

Cllr Peter John, leader of Southwark Council, said: "As well as the extraordinary effort that all council frontline services, and the voluntary and charity sector, are making to vulnerable residents with essentials and vital support, it's really important to recognise that we can still do little things which can make people smile, brighten their day or uplift them in such difficult times.

"We hope this will give residents some cheer while they are missing their families and friends at this time of year."

The Easter eggs were supplied to the council at below cost price by Divine Chocolate who are based in Gainsford Street near Shad Thames.

Southwark Council is a Fairtrade borough and supports Divine, which is owned by developing world farmers, and gets a fair price and working conditions for workers throughout the supply chain.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour