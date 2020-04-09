London SE1 community website

Borough Market traders could miss out on Govt cash, warns Coyle

Thursday 9 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Traders at Borough Market could be left without direct access to Government support during the COVID-19 crisis, Bermondsey & Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has warned.

Neil Coyle

Whilst Borough Market remains open to the public for local residents to buy food supplies – and for home delivery – not all stallholders have been able to continue to trade.

Much of the central Government support for businesses is being administered by local councils through the business rates regime, meaning that some firms – such as market traders – who do not pay business rates directly are not able to claim.

"Despite some support from the Government for businesses, there are some who through unusual and overlooked circumstances are left unable to access any help," said Neil Coyle.

"Traders at Borough Market who have already seen more than their fair share of adversity during the 2017 London Bridge attack are unable to claim rates relief as they do not pay directly to the council."

Mr Coyle has written to the chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to "fix this anomaly".

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour