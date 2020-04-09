Borough Market traders could miss out on Govt cash, warns Coyle

Traders at Borough Market could be left without direct access to Government support during the COVID-19 crisis, Bermondsey & Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has warned.

Whilst Borough Market remains open to the public for local residents to buy food supplies – and for home delivery – not all stallholders have been able to continue to trade.

Much of the central Government support for businesses is being administered by local councils through the business rates regime, meaning that some firms – such as market traders – who do not pay business rates directly are not able to claim.

"Despite some support from the Government for businesses, there are some who through unusual and overlooked circumstances are left unable to access any help," said Neil Coyle.

"Traders at Borough Market who have already seen more than their fair share of adversity during the 2017 London Bridge attack are unable to claim rates relief as they do not pay directly to the council."

Mr Coyle has written to the chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to "fix this anomaly".

