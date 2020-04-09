London SE1 community website

Southwark COVID-19 victims to be remembered at interfaith service

Thursday 9 April 2020
London SE1 website team

An interfaith service to allow everyone to pay their respects to all those with a connection to Southwark who lose their lives due to COVID-19 is being planned by Southwark Council in conjunction with Southwark Cathedral.

Southwark Cathedral
Southwark Cathedral

"Any loss of a loved one is tragic, but deaths at this extraordinary time can be even harder to bear when many of the normal ways to express our grief and pay our respects are not available to us," said the council in an email to residents.

"We are working with our friends at Southwark Cathedral to plan an interfaith service to pay our respects to all those with a connection to Southwark who lose their lives due to COVID-19, once the country has come out of lockdown and returned to some sort of normality.

"When the time is right we will ask their families, friends and colleagues to join us in a celebration of their lives and recognition of the difference they made in supporting our borough through this time."

Figures for how many Southwark residents have died after contracting COVID-19 are not yet available, but we do know that so far at least 50 COVID-19 patients have died at Guy's and St Thomas'.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour