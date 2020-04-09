Southwark COVID-19 victims to be remembered at interfaith service

An interfaith service to allow everyone to pay their respects to all those with a connection to Southwark who lose their lives due to COVID-19 is being planned by Southwark Council in conjunction with Southwark Cathedral.

"Any loss of a loved one is tragic, but deaths at this extraordinary time can be even harder to bear when many of the normal ways to express our grief and pay our respects are not available to us," said the council in an email to residents.

"We are working with our friends at Southwark Cathedral to plan an interfaith service to pay our respects to all those with a connection to Southwark who lose their lives due to COVID-19, once the country has come out of lockdown and returned to some sort of normality.

"When the time is right we will ask their families, friends and colleagues to join us in a celebration of their lives and recognition of the difference they made in supporting our borough through this time."

Figures for how many Southwark residents have died after contracting COVID-19 are not yet available, but we do know that so far at least 50 COVID-19 patients have died at Guy's and St Thomas'.

