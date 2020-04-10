London SE1 community website

Children of Guy’s and St Thomas' staff to receive LEGO sets

Friday 10 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Children of staff at Guy's and St Thomas' will be the first to benefit from an initiative that will see more than 30,000 LEGO sets donated to families of NHS workers.

Fairy Bricks, a charity which donates LEGO sets to children's hospices and hospitals, has announced plans to donate more than 30,000 LEGO sets to children of NHS workers.

The donations will be made to staff at NHS hospitals across the UK, starting with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

Fairy Bricks will help hospital trusts distribute the LEGO sets to employees in line with the social distancing and health and safety policies hospitals have in place.

"We are truly grateful for everything our NHS heroes are doing to keep us safe," said
Kevin Gascoigne, CEO of Fairy Bricks.

"We know that the fight against COVID-19 is keeping many of them away from their families and their children. This is a very small gesture we hope will bring some smiles to families during a very tough time."

Fairy Bricks is a long-standing partner of the LEGO Group who, alongside other donors, provides the charity with sets to brighten the lives of sick children. Each year Fairy Bricks donates more than 40,000 LEGO sets to hospitals in the UK and internationally.

Kevin said: "Due to COVID-19 we've been unable to donate sets to hospitals and facilities as usual. As a result, and due to a generous donation from the LEGO Group, we have sets for children of our NHS workers which we hope to distribute over the coming weeks."

In addition to the support the LEGO Group is giving Fairy Bricks, the company is also donating more than £200,000 to UK children's charities.

These UK donations form part of a global commitment from the LEGO Group to support families affected by COVID-19. The LEGO Foundation is donating $50 million to NGOs and charities around the world to ensure children have access to essential supplies and continued development through learning. The LEGO Group is also giving over 500,000 sets to children in need around the world.

