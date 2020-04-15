London SE1 community website

COVID-19 death toll at Guy’s and St Thomas' passes 100

Wednesday 15 April 2020
London SE1 website team

103 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died at Guy's and St Thomas' in the past month.

The first COVID-19 patient to lose their life at St Thomas' Hospital was a woman in her nineties who died on Saturday 14 March.

A month later, by 14 April, the number of deaths had reached at least 103.

Since 20 March, not a day has passed without at least one COVID-19 patient dying at SE1's two hospitals.

The highest daily death toll was on Tuesday 7 April, when 11 deaths were recorded among COVID-19 patients being treated by the hospital trust.

Southwark and Lambeth are each approaching 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among borough residents, but with testing mostly limited to hospital patients, it is hard to measure the true spread of the virus.

Southwark has already announced tentative plans for an interfaith memorial service to remember borough residents who die during the COVID-19 pandemic.

