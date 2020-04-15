London SE1 community website

Cllr calls for non-British NHS staff to be offered citizenship

Wednesday 15 April 2020
London SE1 website team

South Bank councillor and Mayor of Lambeth Ibrahim Dogus has launched a petition calling on the Government to offer foreign staff employed by the NHS the unconditional right to British citizenship.

ibrahim dogus

More than 1,000 people have already signed the petition which received a publicity boost when it was shared on Twitter by former Labour MEP and EastEnders actor Michael Cashman.

"According to the House of Commons Library, the majority of NHS staff in England are British  but a substantial minority are not," wrote Cllr Dogus.

"Around 153,000 out of 1.2 million staff report a non-British nationality. This is 13.1 per cent of all staff for whom a nationality is known, or just over one in eight."

Ibrahim Dogus, best known as founder of the British Kebab Awards, was elected to Lambeth Council in May 2018 and immediately became deputy mayor of the borough, becoming Lambeth's first citizen a year later.

He is one of the three Labour councillors for Bishop's ward, which includes St Thomas' Hospital within its boundaries.

Cllr Dogus  who arrived in the UK from Turkey when he was 14  is the man behind three South Bank restaurants: Troia, Westminster Kitchen and Cucina.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour