London SE1 community website

Private London Bridge Hospital records its first COVID-19 death

Saturday 18 April 2020
London SE1 website team

A patient at the London Bridge Hospital has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from NHS England.

Private London Bridge Hospital records its first COVID-19 death

The patient died on Tuesday 14 April and their death was included in statistics published by NHS England on Saturday.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 death toll at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust has now reached 134.

HCA Healthcare, which operates London Bridge Hospital, announced earlier this month that it was providing equipment, diagnostics, urgent treatment and step-down care for NHS patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company named the London Bridge Hospital as one of three where time-critical surgery for both NHS and private patients would be concentrated.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour