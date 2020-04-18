Private London Bridge Hospital records its first COVID-19 death

A patient at the London Bridge Hospital has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from NHS England.

The patient died on Tuesday 14 April and their death was included in statistics published by NHS England on Saturday.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 death toll at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust has now reached 134.

HCA Healthcare, which operates London Bridge Hospital, announced earlier this month that it was providing equipment, diagnostics, urgent treatment and step-down care for NHS patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company named the London Bridge Hospital as one of three where time-critical surgery for both NHS and private patients would be concentrated.

