London SE1 community website

'Unclear' when Old Kent Road Post Office will reopen, say bosses

Saturday 18 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Post Office bosses say that the Old Kent Road branch - closed for the last four weeks - will remain shut due to "unforeseen circumstances".

'Unclear' when Old Kent Road Post Office will reopen, say bosses

"We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, due to unforeseen circumstances the above branch closed temporarily on Saturday, 21 March 2020," said change manager Mohammed Islam in a letter published on the Post Office website.

"Please accept my apologies for the late notification on this occasion.

"Currently it is unclear how long this branch will remain temporarily closed.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is clearly having a big impact on all businesses countrywide and things are changing daily, however we can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will restore Post Office services to the local community."

Walworth Road Post Office – which is one of the nearest alternatives to the OKR branch – is currently open just three days a week.

Mr Islam recently issued a similar letter in connection with the Blackfriars Road Post Office, but that branch has subsequently reopened.

Elsewhere in SE1, the Westminster Bridge Road Post Office has been closed for a number of weeks, but there has not yet been any official communication regarding that branch.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour