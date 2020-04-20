Duchess of Cambridge’s message to ‘inspirational’ Evelina staff

The Duchess of Cambridge - who is patron of the Evelina London Children's Hospital - has written to staff and volunteers with a message of encouragement during the current COVID-19 crisis.

"It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances," wrote the Duchess, who has visited the hospital a number of times since becoming patron in 2018.

"You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been."

She added: "It is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

"Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you."