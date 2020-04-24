Lendlease to resume Elephant Park building works on New Kent Road

Developer Lendlease has set out plans to extend construction working hours for the Elephant Park blocks currently being built along the New Kent Road so that labourers can avoid rush hour on public transport during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lendlease has notified Southwark Council of its intention to resume work on the blocks currently being built along New Kent Road, on the northern edge of the former Heygate Estate site.

"In light of revised Public Health England (PHE) and Construction Leadership Council (CLC) guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is proposed to revise the working times and transport arrangements for Plots H4, H5 and H11a within Elephant Park, in order that construction works can resume," said Lendlease's agent DP9 in a letter to Southwark Council planners.

In an addendum to the previously approved construction environmental management plan (CEMP), Lendlease says that "the majority of workers will continue to use methods other than the private car to travel to site".

This approach is in contrast to the building contractor at the 18 Blackfriars site which is insisting that its labourers do not use public transport.

According to Lendlease: "The ability to stagger work shifts will ensure that the majority of trips are not made at peak times."

Up to 20 car parking spaces will be provided at Elephant Park "for a small number of staff where the use of public transport is especially problematic or impractical".

Lendlease wants to extend the working hours for the New Kent Road plots to run from 6.30am to 7.30pm on weekdays, with an end time of 1pm on Saturdays.

Noisy works would be restricted to 8am-6pm on weekdays, finishing at 1pm on Saturdays.

Up to 650 workers could be on site at any one time

For further details see 20/AP/1177.