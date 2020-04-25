Green space charity BOST warns its future is under threat

Bankside Open Spaces Trust - the charity which maintains several local parks and promotes gardening schemes - has warned that its future is in jeopardy and is calling on supporters to take park in a fundraising challenge or sign up as a 'Friend of BOST'.

Red Cross Garden and Waterloo Millennium Green are among the much-loved SE1 open spaces that have been developed and maintained by BOST's staff and volunteers.

This Sunday (26 April) would have been the London Marathon. Like many events it has had to be postponed but the organisers have come up with the 2.6 Challenge for people to show support for charities that stand to miss out on the normal sponsorship revenue generated from the marathon.

You don't have to be a marathon runner to take part. 2.6 miles? 26 yoga poses? Maybe juggling for 2.6 minutes? There are many creative challenges that can be attempted in and around the home.

Participation in the 2.6 Challenge can take place any time from Sunday 26 April till Thursday 30 April.

The Dean of Southwark, the Very Revd Andrew Nunn, is fundraising for BOST by walking 2.6 miles round his garden at the Deanery on Bankside, with a £260 sponsorship target.

"We are taking part in this fundraising challenge and other initiatives as, like many charities, we have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," said BOST chief executive Charlotte Gilsenan.

"Our income has dramatically fallen and we are now at risk of ceasing to exist. We have kept most of our parks open as we understand what a vital lifeline they are for everyone in the community. And, of course we want to keep it this way.

"So, I hope you will be able to take part in the 2.6 Challenge in your own unique way or support us by becoming a Friend of BOST. Thank you."

• Visit BOST's registration page for the 2.6 Challenge. BOST is inviting participants to share their challenges on social media mentioning @BOSTSE1 and #TwoPointSixChallenge