COVID-19: Lambeth Community Response Fund launched

Lambeth funders and businesses have come together to create a borough-specific fund for projects helping low-income and vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Low-income individuals and families in Lambeth are especially vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as experiencing a detrimental effect on both general physical and mental health, people are struggling to put food on the table, and families in overcrowded flats without access to a home computer are struggling to keep up with children's education and to maintain contact with others outside.

Organisations and individuals in Lambeth have responded creatively to this crisis. Foodbanks have quickly shifted to delivering food to people facing poverty and hunger.

Education projects and homework clubs have begun ways of providing support by telephone and internet.

Now local funders and local business have come together to create a Lambeth-specific fund for projects helping low-income and vulnerable Lambeth residents.

With contributions from Walcot Foundation (£250,000), Guy's and St Thomas' Charity (£250,000), Peter Minet Trust (£25,000) and Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd, a total of £545,000 has been ringfenced for Lambeth communities to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on local people.

The Lambeth Community Response Fund will be managed by Walcot Foundation, which has supported Lambeth people for more than 350 years.

Local community organisations and charities can apply through the London Community Response portal, so that these local grants are coordinated with the wider pan-London effort to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

"People in our community are facing unprecedented challenges," said Hugh Valentine, Walcot Foundation director.

"Community organisations are stepping up to help them, and we're here to support them to do that.

"We welcome this new partnership with local funders and business, which will help protect and strengthen people who are vulnerable or on low incomes through COVID-19 and beyond.'"

If you are a funder or business interested in contributing to the Lambeth Community Response Fund, please contact Daniel Chapman, Grants Manager, Walcot Foundation  [email protected]

• An equivalent fund for Southwark community projects is being coordinated by United St Saviour's Charity.