COVID-19: first indication of how many SE1 residents have died

Data released this week by the Office for National Statistics shows that between 1 March and 17 April, around 30 residents of SE1 had died with COVID-19 mentioned on their death certificates.

The data published this week uses Middle Super Output Areas (MSOAs), geographical designations used for census purposes.

The part of SE1 with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths is West Bermondsey, stretching from London Bridge Station in the north to Bricklayers Arms in the south.

The South Bank and Waterloo (Bishop's ward) and Borough & Bankside areas had no recorded COVID-19 deaths at the time the data snapshot was taken.

There are seven MSOAs which together cover approximately the same area as the SE1 postcode:

• Southwark 006 (London Bridge & West Bermondsey) – 11 deaths

• Southwark 034 (St George's ward) – 7 deaths

• Southwark 013 (South Bermondsey West) – 7 deaths

• Southwark 009 (Tabard Gardens / Rockingham Estate / Elephant Park) – 2 deaths

• Southwark 003 (Tower Bridge Road / Tooley Street / Shad Thames) – 1 death

• Southwark 002 (Borough & Bankside) – no deaths

• Lambeth 036 (Waterloo / South Bank) – no deaths

The same ONS data shows that Southwark as whole has recorded a death rate of 108 per 100,000 people, with the Lambeth figure at 104 per 100,000.

As at Sunday, SE1's hospitals had recorded 199 deaths: 198 at Guy's and St Thomas' and one death at the private London Bridge Hospital.