Tower Bridge Care Home rating upgraded to ‘good’ after inspection

The Tower Bridge Care Home at Bricklayers Arms has been rated as 'good' by the Care Quality Commission, a major step up after a series of poor reports in recent years.

More than 100 people – many with dementia – live at the care home which overlooks the Bricklayers Arms roundabout.

The centre has had a chequered history of inspection reports in recent years, but the latest rating from the Care Quality Commission is 'good' – up from'requires improvement' at the last inspection.

CQC inspectors visited the home at the end of February and the beginning of March, and their report has now been published.

"We are proud to have made exceptional progress for our residents at the home," said a spokesperson for owners HC-One.

"This glowing report and the high quality, kind care that it reflects is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the local team who simply want to do the best they can for our residents and the local community.

"We were delighted that our frontline colleagues were described as 'respectful' and 'caring', which truly reflects the passion and dedication of the Tower Bridge team. We would like to thank the team for their continued commitment to delivering the kindest care to our residents."

HC-One confirmed that the home had experienced a COVID-19 outbreak but told the SE1 that it was now in a 'recovery' phase.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and providing all of the support required to our frontline colleagues, residents, and their loved ones," said the spokesperson.