VE Day: Red Arrows fly over Bankside & South Bank

Friday 8 May 2020
London SE1 website team

Residents of Bankside and the South Bank got a good view of the Red Arrows on Friday morning as they carried out a VE Day flypast of central London.

The Red Arrows passing the South Bank Tower, seen from Blackfriars Bridge
Cllr Graham Neale and Sir Simon Hughes observed a two minute silence at the Soviet War Memorial
Timothy West took part in a VE Day commemoration streamed online by Southwark Cathedral on behalf of the Diocese of Southwark
A large Union Flag was displayed at 85 Blackfriars Road

Southwark Cathedral hosted an online commemoration of VE Day, including a reading by actor Timothy West and an address by the Bishop of Southwark.

In normal circumstances the Soviet War Memorial in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park would be the focal point for observance of what Russians know as Victory Day.

A large event featuring veterans, civic leaders and diplomats had been planned for Saturday morning but like all other gatherings it was cancelled.

On Friday morning Sir Simon Hughes laid flowers at the memorial in his capacity as chancellor of London South Bank University, accompanied by Cllr Graham Neale, one of the St George's ward councillors.

Sir Simon also placed flowers at the Borough War Memorial in Borough High Street where he was joined by Borough & Bankside councillor Adele Morris.

