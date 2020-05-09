London SE1 community website

Borough Market adds drive-through option to online shopping site

Saturday 9 May 2020
Borough Market - already offering a home delivery service - has added a drive-through collection option.

The new 'Click & Collect By Car' service allows customers to pick up their shopping without leaving their car.

Customers of Borough Market Online can book their pick up slot and then drive into the car collection area, accessed via Bedale Street.

A staff member wearing a mask and gloves will load the shopping directly into the car boot.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to access our traders' wonderful range of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and cheeses," said Darren Henaghan, managing director of Borough Market.

"This new service is for Londoners who live or work locally but don't want to come into contact with others  they can pick up all their essential ingredients without having to leave their car."

For those without a car, the market's home delivery service is currently available to addresses within a 4.5 mile radius.

Several market traders also have their own online shopping services.

