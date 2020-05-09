London SE1 community website

Piers Corbyn issued with penalty at anti-lockdown protest

Saturday 9 May 2020
London SE1 website team

Former Southwark councillor Piers Corbyn has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching COVID-19 regulations by participating in an anti-lockdown protest outside St Thomas' Hospital.

Piers Corbyn issued with penalty at anti-lockdown protest
Piers Corbyn pictured in 2017 protesting against the proposed Bakerloo line extension

Piers Corbyn – who is the elder brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn – has taken part in a number of protests against the current lockdown, including one in Glastonbury.

On Saturday he was issued with a fixed penalty notice by police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital where he had arrived with a group of protesters.

He told Russia Today: "I came down here today to support the protest calling for the end of lockdown immediately to save those who have been left behind by the lockdown.

"More people are dying now in care homes and have been barred from the NHS because of the lockdown."

Protesters had chanted "we want freedom" as they walked along the South Bank towards the hospital. There were also calls for the arrest of Bill Gates.

Corbyn runs his meteorology business from an office in Borough High Street.

Corbyn served as a Southwark Labour councillor in Burgess ward between 1986 and 1990.

He quit the Labour Party in 2002 and stood unsuccessfully as an independent candidate in Faraday ward.

More recently he contested the 2015 Chaucer ward by-election on a platform to oppose social cleansing.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour