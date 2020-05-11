'Unprovoked and savage attack on a teenage boy' - police renew appeal

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a promising young footballer in Druid Street last year are appealing for information and witnesses.

The appeal comes after a 21-year-old was jailed for 15-and-a-half years for his involvement in the incident.

21-year-old Harry McCloud of Tooley Street was sentenced on Friday 17 April at Inner London Crown Court for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty at the same court on 22 January.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the buttock with a large knife causing such severe injuries that his plans for a future professional footballing career are now in doubt.

Police were called to Druid Street at approximately 10.10pm on 6 October 2019 to reports of a stabbing.

Police officers and ambulance crews attended and found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a large stab wound.

He was taken to King's College Hospital where he remained in a coma for a week. He received a deep wound to his buttock which penetrated through into his abdomen, causing multiple internal injuries and serious ongoing nerve damage, which he is still receiving treatment for now.

The attack took place after a group the victim was part of came across McCloud and three other males on Druid Street and had some sort of altercation.

McCloud and others then chased the victim's group, targeting the victim who they ambushed before stabbing him and fleeing the scene. Members of the public found the victim and called emergency services.

Detective Sergeant Sascha Eady, from Walworth CID, said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked and savage attack on a teenage boy whose dream of becoming a professional footballer has now been dashed.

"I am pleased that McCloud has been brought to justice for his involvement and received a significant sentence; but we continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

"We know there were others involved in the stabbing who need to be held accountable and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that they are. We believe there are people who may have seen something or have information that could assist us with the investigation. I would urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference number 7473/6Oct19 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org