ITV gets green light for South Bank television attraction

Visitors to ITV's new attraction in the former This Morning studio on the South Bank could face temperature checks before they are allowed to enter.

Prince's Wharf is the brick building next door to the 1970s London Television Centre complex

Lambeth Council's planning applications committee voted unanimously to approve ITV's scheme at a meeting held on Microsoft Teams on Tuesday night.

The new attraction will open at Prince's Wharf – between Gabriel's Wharf and the former London Television Centre building.

Councillors approved ITV's application for a five-year temporary planning permission for a visitor attraction capable of hosting 4,000 people a day.

During the meeting a council officer read out a statement from ITV's Fergus Campbell.

"The ambition for the venue is to showcase the craft of British TV productions, which is a major global export," said Mr Campbell.

"The venue will play host to exhibitions and experiences themed around famous and cherished TV programmes.

"Whilst specific programmes are yet to be confirmed, genres such as ITV drama offer many internationally recognised programmes to consider."

Mr Campbell said that the new South Bank venue would draw on ITV's experience running visitor attractions themed on Coronation Street in Manchester and Emmerdale in Leeds.

"ITV has a long history of association with the South Bank, and is committed to the venue adding to the cultural fabric of the area for five years without causing disturbance or harmful impacts to the immediate neighbours."

Mr Campbell also addressed the impact of COVID-19 on ITV's plans:

"The current situation with the coronavirus has of course disrupted the original business plan.

"Whilst ITV remains committed to this venture, it is now unlikely that the venue can admit visitors in 2020, that having been the original anticipation.

"Visitor and staff welfare is a core priority, and ITV is currently determining the types of measures that might be implemented to enable the venue to function safely and/or if it can be operational."

He outlined a range of possible measures including health questionnaires on ticket booking websites, a lower cap on visitor numbers and "provision for infrared body temperature checks in the ticket halls".