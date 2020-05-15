London SE1 community website

Tate Modern displays ‘thank you key workers’ message

Friday 15 May 2020
London SE1 website team

In the week of the 20th anniversary of the opening of Tate Modern in the former Bankside Power Station, the famous gallery is displaying a message of thanks to key workers on the lightbox at the top of the building.

The giant letters at the top of Tate Modern are usually used to promote the current major exhibition, but with the gallery's doors closed until further notice, a message of thanks has been displayed instead.

Tate says that boxes of gloves, face masks and suits usually used by conservation, art handling and curatorial staff have been donated to the London Ambulance Service and food stored in freezers at Tate Modern has been donated to support vulnerable people in surrounding communities.

This week is the 20th anniversary of the Queen's visit to Bankside for the official opening of Tate Modern.

