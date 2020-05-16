Appeal court increases ‘lenient’ sentence for Borough rapist

A man who attacked two women in the streets of SE1 last summer will now serve at least 16 years in prison after the Court of Appeal increased his original 'unduly lenient' sentence that could have seen him free after seven years.

28-year-old Wilfred Marodza from Eastbourne was sentenced to 14 years in jail in January after he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, one count of kidnap and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence against two women in July 2019.

The court heard that Marodza attacked the two women on the same night within an hour of each other.

Marodza's sentence of 14 years' imprisonment meant he would have been eligible for release halfway through the term – seven years.

The mother of one of the women, who cannot be identified as her daughter has lifelong anonymity, said she was so "shocked and horrified" with the sentence she wanted to make an appeal.

The officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Jonny Norman, of the Met's Central South Safeguarding Team, supported this decision.

After a written submission was made to the Attorney General, the case was heard at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday 6 May.

Following a two-hour hearing, the appeal court judges concluded the sentence was "unduly lenient" and quashed it.

Marodza was re-sentenced to 16 years in jail with an extended licence period of five years.

The mother of one victim said: "In my eyes, the original sentence was in no way severe enough and was in fact, utterly disproportionate to the horrendous crimes that had been committed. We are all relieved that justice finally prevails and feel the extended sentence of 21 years, with a custodial element of 16 years, is just and fair.

"Of course it will never compensate for the horrendous physical and psychological trauma my daughter suffered during the attack, or the after effects of which, she will carry for the rest of her life. It does however bring some degree of closure for her and us as a family, and with that, hope for a positive and happy future.

"I was encouraged and supported by the police from the outset. I remain so very grateful to the team of detectives who worked so hard to secure a just sentence in the first instance'.

Detective Sergeant Jonny Norman said: "I am very pleased that the Court of Appeal have increased the sentence of someone who I believe to be a dangerous sexual predator. We will always fully support victims and their families if they feel that justice has not been served."