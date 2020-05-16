Francois Kablan murder: police appeal for information

Police investigating the murder of a 19-year-old footballer in Great Dover Street have asked the public to come forward with information "no matter how small you think it is".

19-year-old Francois Kablan, of the Rouel Road Estate in SE16, was found with stab wounds in Great Dover Street on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three males – aged 17, 15 and 20 – and an 18-year-old woman were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder.

The woman and the 20-year-old man have been released on bail, whilst police have applied for a warrant for further detention for the 15 and 17-year-old boys.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Francois," said DCI Kate Kieran who is leading the investigation.

"This is a tragic loss of life of a young man and we will continue to investigate to ensure justice.

"Please do get in touch if you have any information about the incident, no matter how small you think it is."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing reference CAD 5269/13 May.

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.