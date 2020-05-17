Boy, 17, to appear in court charged with Francois Kablan murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Francois Kablan in Great Dover Street on Wednesday have charged two boys.
A 17-year-old boy arrested on Wednesday has been charged with the murder of Francois Kablan and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Youth Court on Monday.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was taken to a south London police station and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old womanwere arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. They have been released on bail to return on a date in late May.
Francois Kablan, who lived on the Rouel Road Estate in Bermondsey, was a footballer who played for Harlow Town FC's reserve team.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up