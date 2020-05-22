Southwark leader Peter John to co-chair London Recovery Board

Cllr Peter John, leader of Southwark Council, is to co-chair a new group tasked with drawing up an action plan to make London "fairer, more equal, greener and more resilient" after the COVID-19 crisis.

Cllr John had been due to step down from his role leading Southwark Council and chairing the capital-wide London Councils body at the end of March, but delayed his departure due to the emerging crisis.

"London local government has made an enormous contribution on behalf of Londoners in response to COVID-19 to date," said Peter John.

"We now must be ready to work closely with all of our communities across the capital and with our key partners, including the Mayor, Government and others to ensure that we are able to transition safely out of lockdown and pursue London's economic and social renewal in a way that our city needs."

Cllr John will co-chair the London Recovery Board with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. The minister for London, Paul Scully, will attend the Recovery Board on behalf of the Government.

According to City Hall, the London Recovery Board "will plan and oversee the capital's wider economic and social long-term recovery, developing a strategy and plan of action to reshape London to be fairer, more equal, greener and more resilient than it was before the crisis".

The London Recovery Board will run in parallel with a London Transition Board co-chaired by Sadiq Khan with communities secretary Robert Jenrick.

The Mayor of London said: "The city's recovery from Covid-19 must ensure that nobody is left behind, and no one organisation or sector can tackle these challenges alone.

"The measures announced today plan to bring together local government, civil and civic society, faith organisations, business, unions and Londoners themselves to reshape London as a city that remains open, safe and attractive for Londoners, visitors and investors."