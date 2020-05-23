LSBU moves all lectures online for first semester of next year

London South Bank University says that all lectures will be delivered online for the first half of the next academic year as it grapples with the impact of COVID-19.

The university updated its website with the news after a meeting of the academic board on Friday afternoon.

LSBU divides its academic year into two semesters, with the first running from September to January and the second from January to June.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority, and for that reason, we have taken the decision to deliver our lectures online in semester one," said the university.

"Depending on advice from the UK Government, and where we think it's safe to do so, we plan to enhance this remote delivery with some on-campus provision."