Motorcyclist jailed for death of woman on Great Dover Street

A man who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in Great Dover Street has been sent to prison for 32 months.

28-year-old Jack Headley Gough from Welling pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 31 March.

He was sentenced on Friday 29 May at the same court.

Police were called at 7.55pm on 23 July 2018 to reports of a motorcycle in collision with a pedestrian on Great Dover Street,.

Officers, London's Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Muriel Sanna, a French national, was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed Muriel's cause of death as 'multiple traumatic injuries'.

Gough, who was riding a silver Suzuki, stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He has since made a full recovery.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command carried out an investigation into the incident.

Several witnesses reported that Gough was riding at excessive speed – the road had a 30 mph speed limit – when he struck Muriel.

Gough was charged with death by dangerous driving on 2 September 2019.

Muriel and her family were on holiday from France and her two sons were with her when she died.

Detective Constable Tom Matthews said: "Today my thoughts are with Muriel and her family who must live the rest of their lives without her.

"I am thankful that the rider pleaded guilty and saved the family the ordeal of a trial.

"Great Dover Street is in a built-up area of London, the speed limit is there for a reason and ignoring it could result in serious injuries and fatalities, which cause devastation for everyone involved like in this case. If Gough was adhering to the speed limit then the collision would not have happened.

"During sentencing the judge said that Gough's speed was 'shockingly irresponsible'.

"All road users have a responsibility to drive to the conditions around them for their safety and the safety of others."