Government causing ‘immense confusion’ warns Lambeth leader

The leader of Lambeth Council says that the Government has caused "immense confusion" in its communications with the public over COVID-19, and has made things worse with its handling of the Dominic Cummings affair.

"The Government's messaging has caused immense confusion, from its abandoning of the stay at home message in government communications to its willingness to confuse and trash the public health messaging to defend one of its own advisers who broke the rules," said Cllr Jack Hopkins, in a written response to a question tabled by Green councillor Scott Ainslie.

"Lambeth Council's messaging has remained clear: we encourage people to stay at home and save lives."

Cllr Hopkins explained that Lambeth's public health officers are preparing to support and complement the contact tracing service being set up by central government.

Cllr Ainslie, whose question to the council leader also slammed the "totally shambolic, confused messaging coming out of No 10," will have the opportunity to ask a supplementary question at next Wednesday's full council meeting.