London SE1 community website

Government causing ‘immense confusion’ warns Lambeth leader

Saturday 30 May 2020
London SE1 website team

The leader of Lambeth Council says that the Government has caused "immense confusion" in its communications with the public over COVID-19, and has made things worse with its handling of the Dominic Cummings affair.

Government causing ‘immense confusion’ warns Lambeth leader

"The Government's messaging has caused immense confusion, from its abandoning of the stay at home message in government communications to its willingness to confuse and trash the public health messaging to defend one of its own advisers who broke the rules," said Cllr Jack Hopkins, in a written response to a question tabled by Green councillor Scott Ainslie.

"Lambeth Council's messaging has remained clear: we encourage people to stay at home and save lives."

Cllr Hopkins explained that Lambeth's public health officers are preparing to support and complement the contact tracing service being set up by central government.

Cllr Ainslie, whose question to the council leader also slammed the "totally shambolic, confused messaging coming out of No 10," will have the opportunity to ask a supplementary question at next Wednesday's full council meeting.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour