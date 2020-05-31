Waterloo Road pavements widened for social distancing

Pavements on Waterloo Road have been widened to create extra space for pedestrians around the busy bus stops outside Waterloo Station.

Work took place overnight on Saturday night to narrow the carriageway and expand the pavements between The Fire Station in the south and Mepham Street in the north.

Particular changes have been made around the busy southbound bus stop outside the Sainsbury's Local and Tesco Express stores.

The northern end of Waterloo Road is controlled by Lambeth Council and the new measures are part of the ambitious plan announced by the authority a month ago to make social distancing easier at pinch-points in the borough.

The changes also form part of the Mayor of London's city-wide Streetspace programme to make changes to roads to encourage walking and cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waterloo alterations come a week after Streetspace measures were introduced on London Bridge and a fortnight after similar changes aroun Borough High Street.

