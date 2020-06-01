More Borough Market traders reopen for business

Borough Market - which has remained open during the COVID-19 lockdown - is this week welcoming back an increasing number of its regular traders.

Since March, the market has been focused on serving customers living within walking distance and supplying fresh produce for preparation at home, instead of food for immediate consumption.

From this week, Borough Market will welcome back more of its regular traders, with areas of the Market that have been closed since the start of lockdown now back in action on Fridays and Saturdays.

Some hot food and coffee – for take away only – will also now be available

The returning traders will be operating in the Green Market area south of Southwark Cathedral.

"We are delighted to welcome back more of our wonderful traders to Borough Market, expanding the range of delicious produce we can offer shoppers," said Kate Howell, the market's director of development and communications.

"Traders in the Green Market will be operating in rotation, so visitors will be treated to a new selection each time they visit  like a Magic Faraway Tree of food!"



"Borough Market has long been a place for people to come together over food and many of our traders grow, rear or create the food they sell.

"Whilst we expect it to be some time before we can fully return to the bustling hub of high quality food that our visitors know and love, we hope people will come along to enjoy some outdoor shopping and support these small businesses."

This week's traders include Freefrom Bakery, Karaway Bakery, L'Ubriaco and Nanny Fanny's salt beef bagels.

The market is continuing to offer delivery and drive-through click and collect services.

• This Wednesday Southwark Cathedral will mark the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market with a webcast memorial service.