Mint Street Adventure Playground damaged by fire

Tuesday 2 June 2020
London SE1 website team

Mint Street Adventure Playground has been damaged by fire, less than two years after the completion of a £2.45 million makeover.

Flames were seen coming from the playground at the corner of Lant Street and Southwark Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon.

Like all children's play facilities in the borough, the adventure playground has been closed to visitors since March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mint Street Adventure Playground first opened in 1971 and was rebuilt in 2018.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told the SE1 website that officers were aware of the fire but the matter was in the hands of Southwark Council.

We invited the council to comment and a response is awaited.

