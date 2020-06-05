London SE1 community website

Segregated cycle lanes to be introduced on Southwark Bridge Road

Friday 5 June 2020
London SE1 website team

Southwark Council has announced plans to create segregated cycle lanes on Southwark Bridge Road as part of its package of changes to streets in the borough in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years ago campaigners highlighted the lack of protection for cyclists on Southwark Bridge Road by creating their own human barrier


Cycle Superhighway 7 was opened a decade ago as the first of the cycle routes created during the mayoralty of Boris Johnson.

Marked with blue paint but with little physical separation between bikes and motor traffic, CS7, it is of a notably lower standard than more recent cycle routes in the capital.

Although it is part of a Transport for London cycle route, Southwark Bridge Road is controlled by Southwark Council.

The authority announced on Friday that it plans to introduce segregation between the cycle lanes and general traffic on Southwark Bridge Road, initially on an experimental basis but with a view to making the change permanent.

The proposals – to be funded by TfL's Streetspace London programme – are expected to be signed off by Southwark cabinet member Richard Livingstone in the next few days.

The introduction of segregation on Southwark Bridge Road had been requested by local campaign group Southwark Cyclists.

In 2018, walking and cycling activists created a human barrier on Southwark Bridge Road to highlight the need for permanent measures.

