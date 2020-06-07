London SE1 community website

Bermondsey Square: ‘combustible’ wooden cladding to be replaced

Sunday 7 June 2020
Timber cladding at the Bermondsey Square development is to be replaced with anodised aluminium as part of a series of measures to improve fire safety.

Southwark Council planning officers this week approved the replacement of the wooden Red Louro cladding with anodised aluminium.

It is twelve years since the building was constructed as part of the redevelopment of Bermondsey Square.

"The application follows investigations by the building's owners that have identified deficiencies in the cladding erected at the site by the original developers, including combustible insulation, combustible cladding, limited/poorly installed fire breaks and ACM [aluminium composite material] cladding," according to Chris Jones of planning consultants Firstplan.

The new materials have been chosen to minimise the impact on the building's appearance.

According to the council's design and conservation team, "the more precise and machine-like nature of aluminium planks will inevitably look a little different.

"However, the precise fit will still be compatible with the overall design ethos. In some ways the replacement of stained and weathered timber will be an improvement."

The newly approved planning application only covers the residential and office block at Bermondsey Square, and does not include the adjacent Bermondsey Square Hotel which has similar cladding.

