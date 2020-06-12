London SE1 community website

Minister orders inquiry into Fire Brigade HQ redevelopment

Friday 12 June 2020
James Hatts

The long-running saga of the redevelopment of the old London Fire Brigade HQ on Albert Embankment entered a new phase this week when communities secretary Robert Jenrick 'called in' Lambeth Council's decision to approve the scheme and ordered an inquiry.

A model of the U+I scheme with new towers behind the retained HQ building on Albert Embankment
The London Fire Brigade's headquarters was located on Albert Embankment for seven decades from 1937 till 2007.

For 13 years fire brigade bosses have been hoping to gain permission to redevelop the complex with the aim of generating tens of millions of pounds.

The first set of development proposals were rejected by Lambeth Council in 2013, a decision upheld by a planning inspector in 2014 after an appeal triggered a public inquiry.

The most recent proposals – by developer U+I – were approved by Lambeth councillors last December when planning applications committee chair Clair Wilcox used her casting vote after members tied 3-3 on whether to grant permission.

The £500 million scheme includes 443 flats, a 200room hotel, a revamped Lambeth Fire Station and new premises for the London Fire Brigade Museum.

Now the decision is in the hands of housing, communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick, who has ordered a public inquiry to be held before a final decision is made.

Local residents and the Garden Museum had lobbied the minister to 'call in' the scheme. Former Vauxhall MP Kate Hoey also made representations to the secretary of state.

People living on the adjacent Whitgift Estate fear they will lose daylight and sunlight if the scheme goes ahead.

There are also concerns about the relatively low level of affordable housing in the scheme. Although the site is currently publicly owned, only eight homes out of nearly 500 will be for social rent.

If approved, the U+I scheme stands to benefit from £10 million funding from Mr Jenrick's own department.

The developer said on Friday: "U+I and London Fire Commissioner will consider their position and make a further statement in due course."

• More follows

