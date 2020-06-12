London SE1 community website

Black Lives Matter billboard unveiled at Lambeth North

Friday 12 June 2020
The Black Lives Matter UK campaign has unveiled an advertising billboard in Westminster Bridge Road featuring the names of people who have died in police custody or as a result of racist violence.

The posted carries more than 3,000 names in a design that spells out 'I can't breathe' – the final words of George Floyd whose death at the hands of Minnesota police officers has triggered worldwide protests.

The billboard will be in place for 10 days at the junction of Westminster Bridge Road and Kennington Road, opposite Lambeth North Station.

Campaigners are inviting people to treat the billboard as a temporary memorial and to place flowers on the pavement below.

