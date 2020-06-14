London SE1 community website

Church bells ring 72 times to remember victims of Grenfell fire

Sunday 14 June 2020
Southwark Cathedral and St John's Waterloo were among churches across London which rang their bells 72 times on Sunday evening to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire three years ago.

After the cathedral bell had tolled 72 times, a two-minute silence was kept before The Bell sounded three more times, once for each year since the fire.

Southwark Council turned the lights on its Tooley Street offices green on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary.

