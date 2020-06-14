Church bells ring 72 times to remember victims of Grenfell fire

Southwark Cathedral and St John's Waterloo were among churches across London which rang their bells 72 times on Sunday evening to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire three years ago.

After the cathedral bell had tolled 72 times, a two-minute silence was kept before The Bell sounded three more times, once for each year since the fire.

Southwark Council turned the lights on its Tooley Street offices green on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary.