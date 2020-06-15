Coin Street neighbourhood centre begins to reopen

Coin Street Community Builders has announced that it is beginning to reopen its neighbourhood centre in Stamford Street, starting this week with the nursery.

"Following government guidelines and our detailed risk assessments, we've been busy working on measures to ensure we keep everyone safe when working with us and coming into contact with our services," said a Coin Street spokeswoman.

"Whilst Bernie Spain Gardens has remained open, we are busy working with other parts of our estate including shops and businesses in Oxo Tower Wharf and Gabriel's Wharf to open safely and securely. "



Measures include new signage on social distancing throughout the neighbourhood centre and across the Coin Street estate, new hygiene measures, limits on the number of visitors to the centre, separate entry and exit points, screens in reception, new room layouts, catering arrangements and many other details to keep everyone safe.



For those services not yet operating on a face-to-face basis, Coin Street is continuing to offer many activities online, with details available at www.coinstreet.org