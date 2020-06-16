Eshalomi calls for extra South Bank policing after weekend violence

Vauxhall MP Florence Eshalomi has told the House of Commons that police in Lambeth and Southwark need extra resources after violence near Waterloo last weekend.

Florence Eshalomi told the Commons on Monday: "I want to commend the Home Secretary for condemning the actions of the small minority of people intent on causing problems at the weekend.

"For two successive weekends, we have seen the best and worst of people out in parts of my constituency, in and around the South Bank and the Waterloo area.

"The image of Patrick Hutchinson and his friends picking up that gentleman shows us the best.

"A number of businesses in and around the South Bank area are concerned because, while they are planning for their recovery, they are now seeing a level of violence around that area.

"I am worried about the police's ability to cope with that. Is there anything more in this short time that the Home Secretary could do to help the Metropolitan Police to get additional resources?

"Officers from Lambeth and Southwark are always abstracted to help out with the major protests, and as businesses reopen, they do not need also to be worrying about the safety of visitors coming to the area."

Home Secretary Priti Patel replied: "The hon. Lady is absolutely right. I understand the concerns faced by her local businesses in the light of everything that has happened recently.

"I speak to the Commissioner virtually every day. I am in touch with her and her team about policing and resourcing, and I have frequently asked whether more resourcing is required.

"I hope that the hon. Lady will lobby and work with the Mayor of London to further this. It is fair to say that more can be done in this area.

"In terms of police resource, I am sure she will know that the Metropolitan Police has had a cash increase of over £193 million and will be receiving more than 1,300 new police officers, so the officers are there and the cash is there, but quite frankly, the leadership from the Mayor of London is something that certainly could improve."