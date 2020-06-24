London SE1 community website

10-year-old’s BLM artwork shown on South Bank billboard

Wednesday 24 June 2020
London SE1 website team

A Black Lives Matter poster designed by a local 10-year-old girl has been displayed on the giant digital billboard at the South Bank end of Waterloo Bridge.

10-year-old’s BLM artwork shown on South Bank billboard

Staff at Coin Street Community Builders, whose land the billboard stands on, were so impressed by the poster created by 10-year-old Jaemii-Lee, they decided to feature it for a week as part of the rotation of images displayed on the big screen.

On hearing that her artistic talents were going to be displayed in such a prominent location, the whole family was excited to visit the billboard.

Her mum said: "Jaemii-Lee felt inspired with the BLM movement and wanted to express the beauty she's experienced but also deliver a powerful message.

"After learning of the George Floyd tragedy, it became apparent to me that education is key in our children's lives.

"Children are our future, we may not be able to abolish racism overnight but a ripple in the water will set trends."

Jaemii-Lee often creates art as a regular Coin Street Youth member and most recently participated in last month's project with the Illuminated River Foundation and Waterloo Festival.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour