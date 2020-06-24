10-year-old’s BLM artwork shown on South Bank billboard

A Black Lives Matter poster designed by a local 10-year-old girl has been displayed on the giant digital billboard at the South Bank end of Waterloo Bridge.

Staff at Coin Street Community Builders, whose land the billboard stands on, were so impressed by the poster created by 10-year-old Jaemii-Lee, they decided to feature it for a week as part of the rotation of images displayed on the big screen.

On hearing that her artistic talents were going to be displayed in such a prominent location, the whole family was excited to visit the billboard.

Her mum said: "Jaemii-Lee felt inspired with the BLM movement and wanted to express the beauty she's experienced but also deliver a powerful message.

"After learning of the George Floyd tragedy, it became apparent to me that education is key in our children's lives.

"Children are our future, we may not be able to abolish racism overnight but a ripple in the water will set trends."

Jaemii-Lee often creates art as a regular Coin Street Youth member and most recently participated in last month's project with the Illuminated River Foundation and Waterloo Festival.