Man in critical condition after Old Kent Road assault

Saturday 27 June 2020
Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in a critical condition have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

At around 10.30pm on Tuesday 16 June police were called to an assault on Old Kent Road at the junction with Trafalgar Avenue.

A man, aged in his 50s, was found with head injuries and taken to a south London hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

It is believed that the victim may have been involved in a dispute with two men in a nearby shop shortly before he was assaulted.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the men or who may have witnessed them in the area at the time to get in touch.

One of the men is described as black and wearing a white top and ripped light denim jeans on the evening of the attack. The other was black and wearing a black tracksuit.

Detective Constable Stuart Gates, from Central South CID, said: "The victim in this incident suffered very serious injuries and he remains in critical condition in hospital more than a week on.

"This kind of behaviour is never acceptable and we are doing all we can to find those responsible. I would ask anyone who recognises the individuals in these images should contact police as soon as possible."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 2209/17JUN.

