Southwark Cathedral prepares to reopen its doors

Tuesday 30 June 2020
Southwark's Anglican cathedral reopens for private prayer on Saturday 4 July, with the Sunday morning Eucharist to be held in the presence of a congregation from 19 July onwards.

By the time the doors are reopened, the cathedral will have been closed to the public for 103 days – which is thought to be the longest that it has ever closed its doors for in its 1400-year history.

The cathedral will be open from 10am to 3pm with visitors asked to follow a one-way route through the building.

"I am delighted that Southwark Cathedral, the mother church of our diocese, is now able to re-open its doors to the public," said the Rt Revd Christopher Chessun, Bishop of Southwark.

"It is right that people can now come to offer their personal prayers and once again be able to join together in public worship in this sacred space."

The Dean of Southwark, the Very Revd Andrew Nunn, added: "We are looking forward to being able to open our doors and to welcome people back into our beautiful building to find space to pray privately and individually and to join in a limited amount of public worship.

"We will also be continuing to offer services online while we still have to limit the number of people that can enter."

Southwark Cathedral will be open for individual private prayer from 10am to 3pm daily and will be reintroducing public worship gradually over the next couple of months.

Weekday services will resume in the cathedral from Monday 6 July, whilst Sunday morning worship – currently broadcast online – will be held in public from Sunday 19 July.

• Southwark's Roman Catholic cathedral – St George's Cathedral – has been open for private prayer since restrictions were eased by the Government in mid-June.

