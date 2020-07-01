London SE1 community website

Police appeal after ‘robbery and kidnapping’ at Waterloo Station

Wednesday 1 July 2020
London SE1 website team

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a woman was forced to top up a stranger's Oyster card and board a tube train at Waterloo Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the victim, a woman in her late teens, was approached by a man at Waterloo Station at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

According to detectives, the man initially asked for help but then proceeded to follow the female when she ignored him.

He then grabbed her arm, brought the victim to a ticket machine and made her purchase a top-up for his Oyster card.

He then forced her to board a Jubilee line train to Westminster where the victim was able to alert station staff at about 3.45pm. As she did this, the suspect walked away and left the station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the incident, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 301 of 01/007/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

