Tower Bridge reopens - and it’s still just a quid for locals

Tower Bridge is reopening its exhibition and high-level walkway to visitors from Saturday 4 July - and Southwark residents can still take advantage of the special £1 ticket for locals.

Measures to ensure visitors' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic include a one-way system which means that visitors will only be able to enjoy the views from the west walkway at the top of the bridge, with the eastern walkway (with views towards Docklands) off limits.

"Our team can't wait to welcome Londoners when our doors reopen, to offer an escape from routine, to inspire Londoners, and entertain families with our incredible stories," said Chris Earlie, head of Tower Bridge.

"For the first time, all that Tower Bridge has to offer is exclusively for Londoners, many of whom may have walked over the Bridge daily or viewed from afar and can now step inside."

Londoners residing in Southwark, Tower Hamlets and the City of London can visit Tower Bridge's walkways and exhibition for just £1 by purchasing a community ticket, an initiative in place since 2019, enabling more than 4,500 locals and their families to visit to date.

To buy a community ticket, photo ID and proof of address is required.

Normal tickets cost £10.60 for adults and £5.30 for children.