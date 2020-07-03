London SE1 community website

Tower Bridge reopens - and it’s still just a quid for locals

Friday 3 July 2020
London SE1 website team

Tower Bridge is reopening its exhibition and high-level walkway to visitors from Saturday 4 July - and Southwark residents can still take advantage of the special £1 ticket for locals.

Tower Bridge reopens - and it’s still just a quid for locals

Measures to ensure visitors' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic include a one-way system which means that visitors will only be able to enjoy the views from the west walkway at the top of the bridge, with the eastern walkway (with views towards Docklands) off limits.

"Our team can't wait to welcome Londoners when our doors reopen, to offer an escape from routine, to inspire Londoners, and entertain families with our incredible stories," said Chris Earlie, head of Tower Bridge.

"For the first time, all that Tower Bridge has to offer is exclusively for Londoners, many of whom may have walked over the Bridge daily or viewed from afar and can now step inside."

Londoners residing in Southwark, Tower Hamlets and the City of London can visit Tower Bridge's walkways and exhibition for just £1 by purchasing a community ticket, an initiative in place since 2019, enabling more than 4,500 locals and their families to visit to date.

To buy a community ticket, photo ID and proof of address is required.

Normal tickets cost £10.60 for adults and £5.30 for children.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour