National Theatre covered in tape to highlight plight of sector

Friday 3 July 2020
The National Theatre on the South Bank was festooned with white and pink tape on Friday afternoon as part of an initiative across the UK and Ireland to highlight the plight of the performing arts sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

With venues closed off like danger zones, the Scene Change collective of theatre designers has covered arts buildings around the country with its own tape carrying the words 'Missing Live Theatre'.

Vauxhall MP Florence Eshalomi visited the NT on Friday afternoon to meet some of those involved in the installation and to show her support for South Bank's arts institutions.

