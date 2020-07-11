London SE1 community website

Halloween and Christmas at Elephant as Poundland prepares to shut

Saturday 11 July 2020
London SE1 website team

Halloween and Christmas have come early to the Elephant & Castle as Poundland holds a closing down sale offering many products for just 75p.

Halloween and Christmas at Elephant as Poundland prepares to shut
Halloween and Christmas at Elephant as Poundland prepares to shut
It may be July but if you want a Halloween nightlight holder for 75p now's your opportunity
Halloween and Christmas at Elephant as Poundland prepares to shut
Elephant locals can stock up on Christmas wrapping paper and gift bags at bargain prices

Poundland and Boots at the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre have announced that they will both close before the end of July as the retail complex winds down in advance of its planned September closure.

Poundland has now launched a closing down sale offering a 25 per cent discount on all products which means most items in the shop are now priced at 75p.

The company has brought lots of seasonal stock out of the storeroom so a variety of Halloween and Christmas items are currently on the shelves.

On Saturday staff were unloading items from boxes labelled 'Christmas 2018' and 'Christmas 2019'.

Poundland's closure on Thursday 23 July will leave SE1 without a branch of the chain. The nearest stores are in Walworth Road SE17 and at the Blue in SE16.

Elsewhere in the shopping centre WHSmith, Shoe Zone and Card Factory all closed permanently during lockdown.

Hardware shop Pricebusters has announced that it is relocating in September to new premises in Walworth Road, on the ground floor of the Elephant Park development.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour