Halloween and Christmas at Elephant as Poundland prepares to shut

Halloween and Christmas have come early to the Elephant & Castle as Poundland holds a closing down sale offering many products for just 75p.

It may be July but if you want a Halloween nightlight holder for 75p now's your opportunity

Elephant locals can stock up on Christmas wrapping paper and gift bags at bargain prices

Poundland and Boots at the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre have announced that they will both close before the end of July as the retail complex winds down in advance of its planned September closure.

Poundland has now launched a closing down sale offering a 25 per cent discount on all products which means most items in the shop are now priced at 75p.

The company has brought lots of seasonal stock out of the storeroom so a variety of Halloween and Christmas items are currently on the shelves.

On Saturday staff were unloading items from boxes labelled 'Christmas 2018' and 'Christmas 2019'.

Poundland's closure on Thursday 23 July will leave SE1 without a branch of the chain. The nearest stores are in Walworth Road SE17 and at the Blue in SE16.

Elsewhere in the shopping centre WHSmith, Shoe Zone and Card Factory all closed permanently during lockdown.

Hardware shop Pricebusters has announced that it is relocating in September to new premises in Walworth Road, on the ground floor of the Elephant Park development.

