London SE1 community website

Man stabbed in Trinity Street altercation

Saturday 11 July 2020
London SE1 website team

A pavement at Elephant & Castle was cordoned off by police for a forensic examination on Saturday morning, apparently linked to the investigation into a stabbing half a mile away in Trinity Street.

Man stabbed in Trinity Street altercation
This crime scene examination at a New Kent Road bus stop is believed to be connected with an early morning altercation in Trinity Street

A Met spokeswoman confirmed that police were called at around 7.15am on Saturday to reports of an altercation in Trinity Street.

Police officers and an ambulance crew found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital where the injury was deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A section of pavement in New Kent Road – almost half a mile from Trinity Street – was cordoned off by police on Saturday morning whilst a forensic examination was carried out.

SE1 understands that this was connected with the Trinity Street incident.

A video posted on social media shows two men fighting with wooden pallets in New Kent Road, and the person who posted the clip said that one of the men was bleeding heavily from the hand.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour