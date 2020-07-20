London SE1 community website

Druid Street: teenager stabbed after fight

Monday 20 July 2020
London SE1 website team

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in the Druid Street area on Sunday night.

Druid Street: teenager stabbed after fight
Library picture of Druid Street, showing part of the Arnold Estate on the left

Police were called at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday to reports of a male with stab injuries on Druid Street at the edge of the Arnold Estate.

A man believed to be in his late teens was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

According to a Met spokeswoman, the teenager is thought to have sustained his injuries following a fight involving a number of other young people.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 8411/19 July.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour