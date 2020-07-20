Druid Street: teenager stabbed after fight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in the Druid Street area on Sunday night.
Police were called at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday to reports of a male with stab injuries on Druid Street at the edge of the Arnold Estate.
A man believed to be in his late teens was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
According to a Met spokeswoman, the teenager is thought to have sustained his injuries following a fight involving a number of other young people.
Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 8411/19 July.
