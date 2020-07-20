Druid Street: teenager stabbed after fight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in the Druid Street area on Sunday night.

Library picture of Druid Street, showing part of the Arnold Estate on the left

Police were called at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday to reports of a male with stab injuries on Druid Street at the edge of the Arnold Estate.

A man believed to be in his late teens was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

According to a Met spokeswoman, the teenager is thought to have sustained his injuries following a fight involving a number of other young people.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 8411/19 July.