Cars and vans to be banned from Vauxhall Bridge for four months

Cars, vans and trucks will be banned from Vauxhall Bridge for four months whilst "safety critical repair works" are carried out.

The part-closure will come into effect at 8pm on Sunday 2 August and continue "until late November".

Transport for London – which owns the bridge – announced the "safety critical repair works" in its weekly email bulletin for commercial drivers in the capital.

TfL says that access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and southbound buses and coaches.

Buses and coaches heading north towards Victoria will be diverted.

According to TfL some weekend and evening closures for all of the bridge traffic will be required.