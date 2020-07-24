London SE1 community website

Woman assaulted at London Bridge Station - police appeal

Friday 24 July 2020
London SE1 website team

Officers investigating an assault at London Bridge Station - where a woman was knocked to the ground - have released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to.

Woman assaulted at London Bridge Station - police appeal

At approximately 1.55pm on Sunday 21 June, the 64-year-old victim was walking down the Western Arcade of London Bridge Station towards the tube station when someone deliberately ran at her and shoulder-barged her to the ground.

The victim suffered a shifted rib cage which will take up to six weeks to heal and requires pain killers and physiotherapy.

Another woman was kicked to the ground at London Bridge tube station around five minutes later.

Officers believe the person in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 174 of 21/06/20.

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour