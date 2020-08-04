Cathedral invites visitors to pose for selfies with Shakespeare

Southwark Cathedral has reopened to tourists - and this summer there's a chance to view a life-size bronze statue of William Shakespeare.
The cathedral has been open for private prayer for several weeks – and public worship has also resumed.
Last week more of the cathedral complex was opened up to visitors and the cafe has also reopened.
This summer the churchyard is the setting for a life-size bronze statue of the cathedral's most famous parishioner: William Shakespeare.
The statue – by Raphael Maklouf – will have its permanent home at The Theatre Courtyard Gallery in Shoreditch, on the site of the Elizabethan theatre that was dismantled in 1598 and its materials used to construct the Globe playhouse on Bankside.
Visitors are encouraged to take selfies with Shakespeare and share them on social media using the hashtag #withthebard
The churchyard is also hosting open-air theatre and live jazz this month.
"We are so pleased to be able to welcome visitors to the cathedral once again and have taken all possible precautions to ensure that the cathedral is a safe and tranquil environment for our visitors," said the sub-dean, Canon Michael Rawson.
"We very much look forward to seeing you."
